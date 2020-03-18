Local organizations that are helping during the corona-pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With COVID-19 causing the closing of multiple businesses and schools, several other organizations are working to help those impacted.

Here are some local organizations who are helping those in need:

Nonprofits

  • Ozarks Food Harvest
    • Will provide additional meals to children who take part in The Food Bank’s Weekend Backpack Program
    • If you want to help immediately, you can donate money at ozarksfoodharvest.org
  • Community Foundation of the Ozarks
    • Opening a COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to accept donations to support nonprofits.
    • Donations can be made at cfozarks.org/donate
  • Convoy of Hope
    • Will provide 50 truckloads of emergency food and water to those impacted by COVID-19
    • You can also donate at convoyofhope.org/covid19
  • Salvation Army Springfield, Mo.
    • The food pantry will remain open on Wednesday but will be operating through a drive-thru
    • Front-Line Feeding Program will be served in take-out boxes
    • Senior Meal Lunch Program will be temporarily transferred to Frontline Feeding Program
    • You can donate at https://www.salvationarmyspringfield.org/donate, mail donations to The Salvation Army – P.O. Box 9685, Springfield, MO 65801 or text SAL to 24365 to donate from a mobile device
  • Safe and Sober
    • Will provide tips, information and support on substance use and mental health

