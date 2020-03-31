Local organizations provide basic need for homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the closure of many of Springfield’s businesses, many of the city’s homeless population has been left without basic needs like toilets.

But with private donations from the community, the Connecting Grounds Church has been able to relieve some of that need.

Through a partnership with the venues at 425, portable toilets have been installed on West Walnut, along with a handwashing station.

Pastor of the Connecting Grounds Church, Christie Love says this pandemic is impacting homeless differently than those who can shelter in a house.

“For the people that are trying to live and exist on the streets, this has changed everything for them,” Love said. “They can’t get access to a bathroom, there’s not always access to even refilling drinking water. We’ve seen a lot of people dehydrated, we have seen a lot of hygiene issues. Those were things that were completely unacceptable and we wanted to try and remedy that the best we could.”

Love also says there was a portable toilet installed at the Veterans Comming Home Center on North Jefferson and a handwashing station in front of the Connecting Grounds campus.