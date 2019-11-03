Local organizations promote Homeless Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As we head into the colder part of the year, many places are opening their doors to those in need of the basics.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks is promoting Homeless Awareness Month in November.

Many might view homelessness as just another statistic, but the Community Partnership of the Ozarks uses those numbers to get the tools necessary to reduce it. For November, they want to bring more attention to the issue. Michelle Hethcoat is helping lead the effort for CPO.

“Homeless awareness seeks to raise awareness of homelessness and some of the service providers that are working in our community to address the needs of individuals experiencing homelessness, and eventually, ideally end homelessness Springfield and the surrounding area,” Hethcoat said.

The hope is to bring in more resources to help places like Veterans Coming Home Center.

Chris Rice is a pastor and manager at the center on North Jefferson. They are usually very busy because of the niche they fill during the day.

“We are the only day shelter for homeless men and women in the city of Springfield,” Rice said. “We serve veterans and civilians. We provide a variety of services that people need on a daily basis. Such as laundry, showers, we provide a free store, computers, lockers, a place for them to sleep throughout the day, two meals a day except on Sunday.”

They are a non-profit, and it takes nothing but a form of ID to be able to get in. They’ll be lenient on that if people need to get one, but the goal is to help people in their journey to getting back on their feet. Some of their staff has been in those shoes, like Quinton Forrester.

“Me and my wife, a little testimony, we were homeless on the streets for almost two years and we started coming here to the veterans coming home center because it was one of the places to come to get a meal, rest, do all of that,” Forrester said.

Now he’s two years into working as a team leader. Forrester views this as a place that hands out hope.

“What bigger thing can you do for God than servicing him by servicing his people,” Forrester said. “The thing is, I’d rather sit with the broken than sit with the greats. These people are real. They have the hurt, the pain. I believe they have lived a real life.”

Some places run off of donations and they’ll take food, clothes, and several other things to help those in need.

You can find more information about Homeless Awareness Month in these links:

