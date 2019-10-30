Local organization getting head start on holiday season

BRANSON, Mo. – An organziation serving Stone and Taney Counties has already started collecting toys for Toys for Tots and others.

Holiday festivities and fun are right around the corner but in the Branson area, winter is not always a joyful time for those working seasonal jobs.

Love Inc. in Branson will once again provide new toys for Stone and Taney Counties children through the holiday assistance program.

Parents and guardians can fill out applications for their kids online and can get help through the Toys for Tots campaign, family adoption program or Shop with a Hero events.

All three of those programs are designed to provide brand new gits for kids up to the age of 18 who display financial need.

The organziation helped over 1200 children last year and is expected to grow this winter with donations already flooding in.

These holiday programs are not only a fun experience for the children but for volunteers as well, according to the Love Inc. Executive Director Adrianna Lucas.

To apply for holiday assistance or to sign up to volunteer at one of the upcoming Christmas events, head over to omcloveinc.org or call 417-336-7056.