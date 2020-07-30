Local nurse traveling to help with COVID-19 testing and relief

OMAHA, Ne. (CNN)- Nebraska is using some out-of-state help to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Some nurses from other states are putting their safety on the line.

Nurses and medical professionals in personal protective gear filled an old Sears in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ryan Zappia is a nurse from California. Weeks ago, he left behind his family in California, to come here and help with COVID-19 testing.

For him, this pandemic hits home after he lost his grandmother to COVID-19 after a staff member brought the virus inside her care facility in California.

“Unfortunately, not myself, nor any of my family members could be with her because nobody’s allowed in the hospital. She had to die alone, ok, when she gave me life for all my years.” Ryan Zappia

Now, he works side-by-side with those on the front lines, in hopes of saving others.

Like Zappia, Samantha Downing comes from out of state. Before driving five and a half hours to test people in Nebraska, she was treating COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

She knows her skills are much-need right now.

“If I could help prevent somebody from going through that and being alone throughout the whole process, it is a no-brainer for me.” Samantha Downing

As for Zappia, he expects to continue leading nurses here throughout the summer.

According to the state health department, Nebraska has seen more than 25,000 coronavirus cases.

More than 300 have died.