Local nonprofit awards grants to nine other nonprofit agencies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Foundation of The Ozarks (CFO) has awarded grants to nine nonprofit agencies in the Ozarks.

These grants added up to $100,000 and are focused on COVID-19 response and recovery.

Here are the groups, according to CFO, that are receiving money:

Christian Associates: $9,000 to source, purchase and fill food boxes for communities in Stone County.

$9,000 to source, purchase and fill food boxes for communities in Stone County. Community Partnership of the Ozarks: $20,000 to provide emergency shelter for homeless individuals in Springfield who are vulnerable to COVID-19 due to chronic health conditions, exposure to the virus or other conditions.

$20,000 to provide emergency shelter for homeless individuals in Springfield who are vulnerable to COVID-19 due to chronic health conditions, exposure to the virus or other conditions. SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging: $25,000 to provide wellness checks and nutritional needs for senior citizens facing isolation or food insecurity in Ozark, Nixa, Branson, Forsyth, Protem, Kimberling City, Ava and Gainesville.

$25,000 to provide wellness checks and nutritional needs for senior citizens facing isolation or food insecurity in Ozark, Nixa, Branson, Forsyth, Protem, Kimberling City, Ava and Gainesville. Elevate Branson: $10,000 to support individuals in quarantine who are staying in extended-stay motels in the Branson area.

$10,000 to support individuals in quarantine who are staying in extended-stay motels in the Branson area. Safe House for Women: $10,000 to provide aid for victims of domestic violence, including safe shelters, in the Cape Girardeau area.

$10,000 to provide aid for victims of domestic violence, including safe shelters, in the Cape Girardeau area. Life360 : $3,600 to support childcare needs at the Life360 Preschool in Springfield.

: $3,600 to support childcare needs at the Life360 Preschool in Springfield. University of Missouri Extension/Shannon County : $5,000 to deliver food packages and educational resources to families with one or more financial providers furloughed due to the crisis and residents over 65.

: $5,000 to deliver food packages and educational resources to families with one or more financial providers furloughed due to the crisis and residents over 65. Dallas County Health Department : $5,000 to purchase food, gloves, thermometers and supplies to safely distribute food to at-risk and recently unemployed residents.

: $5,000 to purchase food, gloves, thermometers and supplies to safely distribute food to at-risk and recently unemployed residents. Harmony House: $5,000 for cleaning, hygiene and kitchen supplies to support residents of the Springfield domestic violence shelter.

$5,000 for cleaning, hygiene and kitchen supplies to support residents of the Springfield domestic violence shelter. The Community Foundation made a $1 million commitment for COVID-19 response last month.

On March 20, CFO announced a $1 million commitment for COVID-19 response and recovery needs.

“We are eager to see these funds start working to address the needs of our most vulnerable citizens during this crisis,” CFO President Brian Fogle said. “Unfortunately, the requests coming in already are exceeding our current funding capacity. Our experience shows us that our region’s nonprofit community, especially in the rural Ozarks, can make these dollars go a long way. We are working to build our resources for both these immediate needs and many more coming.”

If you would like to support CFO, click here.