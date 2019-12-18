Local non-profit hosts annual toy giveaway

What started out as three local businessman wanting to help families in need, has continued to grow over the last three decades.

Help Give Hope was created back in 1981 and helped serve five families in need that year.

“I’ve been with this group for over 20 years,” said Community Volunteer John Wyrsch.

Fast forward to today, the organization now serves nearly 200 families.

“We have what we call Santa deliveries, where one of the guys dresses up as Santa and we go out on 60 deliveries,” said Wyrsch.

Wyrsch says last year the group helped give 582 children a Merrier Christmas.

“Every year we seem to have plenty of donations,” said Wyrsch.

The non-profit serves Greene, Northern Christian and Western Webster counties.

Wyrsch says the group also helps assist families with utilities, rent gas vouchers and educational help throughout the year.

“Over the years, the organization has morphed into a bunch of guys and gals who have volunteered and donated their time and money,” said Wyrsch.

Help Give Hope’s Executive Director, Murray Bearisto, says it’s rewarding to know children who might not have had anything under their Christmas tree, will now wake up to a holiday surprise.

“We make the parents look like the hero to that child,” said Bearisto. “Which is really fun because that parent may be struggling and they’re finally able to give their children a Christmas.”