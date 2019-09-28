Local non-profit gives support to young mom

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local non-profit is giving mothers support before, during and after pregnancy.

The Doula Foundation helped a woman named Lydia Browning and her 1-year-old daughter Mia.

“Damaris, my postnatal doula came to the house and she was able to help with questions I just had,” Browning said.

Doulas are trained professionals that give the mothers important information or support.

“They were able to come and let you take a nap if you needed to, take a shower,” Browning said. “Just those things that are hard to fit in when you’re adjusting during that time period.”

Damaris Glitz was Browning’s Doula for a couple of weeks and feels her time with Browning paid off.

“Such a good mom. I think Mia was a wonderful baby, and just the two of them they just had this connection, it was just beautiful to watch.” Glitz said.

According to Kimberly Costello, CEO of the Doula Foundation, there is a need to provide for mothers like Browning.

“We actually have families on a waiting list right now for our services and programs because there is such a high need,” said Costello.

Costello says that 50% of her clients are in single-parent homes.

To visit the Dould Foundation’s website, click here.