Zoom meetings: The pros and cons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In April 2020 around 70% of American employees started to work remotely. 74% of CFO’s in 1 survey said they plan to permanently move some positions to remote positions.

Dr. Barbara Bumberry with Mercy Hospital says there are good and not so good benefits to going virtual.

Pros:

  • Able to keep education going for students.
  • Telemedicine has kept healthcare visits accessible for many during the pandemic.
  • Can visit with family and friends. Less loneliness.
  • Can participate in activities virtually (eg. Church, fitness classes)
  • Working remotely can free up time for family, leisure activities.

Cons:

  • “Zoom fatigue”
  • Asynchronous communication
  • Loss of non-verbal cues“Fight or flight” reaction
  • Pre-occupation with one’s appearance
  • Work, family, and social life may now be occurring in the same space.
  • Lack of “gaze awareness”
  • Headaches

What should you do?

  • Free tech from Spatial – allows for virtual meetings
  • Raise screen to eye level and look at camera, not other participants
  • Consider turning off camera and turning on mute function when not speaking
  • Limit use of videoconferencing and schedule breaks
  • Be fully engaged in the meeting. Avoid side activities (texting, answering emails)

