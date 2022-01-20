Zoom meetings: The pros and cons

Temperatures have tumbled in the wake of the cold front that moved through yesterday. Northerly flow has been pumping in the Arctic air and along with it, giving us frigid wind chills. This cold is dangerous so make sure you bundle up if you have to be outdoors, especially this morning and tonight. Morning lows are going to be uncomfortable with temps in the single digits and wind chills in the single digits below 0. We will see lots of sunshine today though as high pressure takes over. Starry and bitter conditions are on the docket again overnight with lows falling back into the single digits. Even more sunshine is in store tomorrow as this ridge of high pressure continues to build in. Winds turn back around from the SE which will help our airmass moderate some. Highs still look to be below freezing, topping out around 30°. A cold front looks to skirt by us to the north Saturday, but this one won't succeed in bringing another cool-down. In fact, southerly flow will get going as high pressure from the west moves our way. Afternoon readings will be milder on Sunday, rising back into the 40s under mainly sunny skies. Highs will surge back into the mid-50s by Monday but another potent cold front moves in by Tuesday with temps falling once again. We will have to monitor an area of low pressure that moves in our direction but currently, it's looking like it'll remain south of the Ozarks. Wednesday will likely be another day where we are stuck in the 20s and 30s but it'll be bright as drier air takes back over the Upper Midwest.

Have a great day!