SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Police in Kansas City, Missouri say they’ve located Zachariah Moore, the 22-year-old Springfield man who went missing just over two months ago.

Moore was located and identified by KCPD on May 26, after having been reported missing on March 25, 2021.

The Springfield Police Department released a statement Thursday noting that Moore, “is safe and is currently being cared for at a Kansas City-area hospital.”