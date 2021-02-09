“Your Year in a Minute” video challenge documents life during a pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Community Foundation of the Ozarks is challenging residents in the Ozarks to submit a short video documenting life during a pandemic.

According to a press release from CFO, “Your Year in a Minute” is an effort to capture local experiences of life during the Coronavirus pandemic to share now and archive for future reference.

Video requirements:

  • About a minute long
  • Can be shot with smartphones or standard video equipment
  • Submit videos here
  • Deadline to submit is March 15

CFO plans to share a selection of the videos during Give Ozarks Day in conjunction with a $5,000 prize drawing each hour for one nonprofit participating in Give Ozarks Day.

