“Your Year in a Minute” video challenge documents life during a pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Community Foundation of the Ozarks is challenging residents in the Ozarks to submit a short video documenting life during a pandemic.

According to a press release from CFO, “Your Year in a Minute” is an effort to capture local experiences of life during the Coronavirus pandemic to share now and archive for future reference.

Video requirements:

About a minute long

Can be shot with smartphones or standard video equipment

Submit videos here

Deadline to submit is March 15

CFO plans to share a selection of the videos during Give Ozarks Day in conjunction with a $5,000 prize drawing each hour for one nonprofit participating in Give Ozarks Day.