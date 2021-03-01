Younger people more likely to fall for scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — New statistics show a certain age group is more likely to fall for a scam, but it’s not who you think.

The Better Business Bureau researched what demographic of groups are more vulnerable to scams.

They analyzed more than 167,000 reported scams.

The median dollar lost for people aged 65 and older is $300.

But out of all the age groups, people 65 and older are actually not very susceptible to scams.

The group most likely to fall for a scam is actually 35–44-year-olds, with the second-highest at 25-34-year-olds.

Only 12% of people 65 and older fall for scams.

“The reason why we’re hearing about the scams of the older people so much is because when they lose money, they lose a lot more money than everybody else. Because it’s their 401k, it’s their life savings, it’s their pension, it’s things they work for their entire life,” said Stephanie Garland with the Better Business Bureau.

Women are more likely to fall for scams than men.

But when a man does fall for a scam, he loses a lot more money.

Men lose $205 and women lose $112.

For more information, visit the better business bureau website: https://www.bbb.org/