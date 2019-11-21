Young voters host watch party of the Democratic debates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Young voters gathered for a watch party of the Democratic candidates taking the stage in Atlanta tonight, November 20.

The Drury students said that they expect to hear a fair share about impeachment but wanted to hear the candidates focus on other issues.

Lindsay Dudee, President of the Young Democrats, says she wanted to hear them address some issues about healthcare and the LGBTQ community and we caught with her during the event for her thoughts on what she was seeing from the candidates.

“A lot of the people we expected to throw a lot more punches are really kind of leading the fight. Like Buttegieg, or Booker, or a lot of the people that usually come out a little more swinging have actually been stepping back,” Dudee said. “We’ve actually seen Amy Klobuchar really come out tonight with a lot of energy on stage. So far they’ve covered a lot of issues, but really nothing super in-depth yet. It’s been a lot of back and forth.”

The Young Democrats said they have a great relationship with the Young Republicans on Drury’s campus and normally they watch events together but that was not the case tonight.

These students say that their main goal as a young Democratic organization is to get people registered to vote.