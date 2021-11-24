You have until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday to register for Springfield’s Turkey Trot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Turkey Trot is a 27-year tradition, and your last chance to register is Wednesday, November 24.

You can sign up in person at the Killian Sport Complex at 2141 E. Pythian Wednesday until 6:00 p.m. If you’re already registered, you can pick up your packet at the drive-through there too. Organizers are asking everyone to bring five non-perishable food items to donate to Ozarks Food Harvest. The Turkey Trot is one of the group’s largest food drives of the year, according to the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

The Turkey Trot benefits the Developmental Center of the Ozarks and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund.

This year, participants can choose their own route and complete the Turkey Trot 5K any time between Thursday, November 25 and Sunday, November 28. Registration includes a long-sleeve T-shirt and a race bib. Those who run or walk can upload times and pictures for a chance to win prizes.