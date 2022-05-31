SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri job center has invited anyone looking for a job to a hiring event happening Tuesday, June 7. The event will also serve as a resource fair for veterans.

More than two dozen area employers and ten organizations that support veterans will be at the event. It’s being held 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Veteran Resell Store and Special Event Center at 3335 West Sunshine Street in Springfield.

Attendees should dress like they are ready for a job interview and should bring multiple copies of their resumes. The Missouri Job center is available to help with resume-building or with clothing needs. Anyone in need of that assistance can go to the Job Center Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

A list of participating employers and of organizations offering services to veterans is available in a news release about the event.