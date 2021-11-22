You can make the holiday season brighter for a senior citizen in Branson

Branson's Adopt A Senior: wish lists available

BRANSON, Mo. — Christmas wish lists from senior citizens in the Branson area are now available at the Branson Community Center and the Branson RecPlex. This is part of the Adopt-A-Senior program city officials say spreads joy to people who may not have much during the Christmas season.

The yearly program is in coordination with the Senior Age Area Agency on Aging. It’s designed to provide gifts, encouragement, and well wishes to Branson-area seniors.

To get a senior’s wish list so you can shop for them, go to the Branson Community Center or the Branson RecPlex. You can also email the Community Center Coordinator, Traci Burrow at tburrow@bransonmo.gov.

Gifts must be dropped off at the Branson Community Center or the Branson RecPlex by Monday, December 13, 2021.

