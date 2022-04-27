SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Technical Community College and CoxHealth are working together to offer anyone interested in being an Emergency Medical Technician a chance to get free training, and even get paid during an apprenticeship.

The program is a response to the demand for certified EMTs. A news release from OTC said students will receive instruction and training for free, as they get paid an hourly wage as CoxHealth employees during the apprenticeship. Those who complete the program to CoxHealth’s standards are guaranteed a job.

During training, students will be paid $13.25 an hour. Wages increase to $16.67 an hour once the student earns their EMT license.

In exchange for the paid tuition, training and licensure exams, the students commit to working for CoxHealth for approximately 18 months.

Students accepted into the program will complete:

OTC Basic Emergency Medical Technician Course

320 hours of on-the-job instruction/training with CoxHealth

Certification and Licensure exams

To be eligible, students must be a high school graduate, at least 18-years-old and pass a background check, according to OTC.