SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is upping the incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who gets their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the health department’s pop-up clinics that are happening at Springfield Public Schools in March will be entered into one of five drawings to win a $500 gift card to use at Walmart or Target.

The pop-up clinics are open to anyone:

March 22 at Central High School | 3:00-7:00 p.m.

March 24 at Glendale High School | 3:00-7:00 p.m.

This drawing is part of a partnership between the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Community Foundation of the Ozarks. A total of five people will win one $500 Walmart or Target gift card each. A health department representative will contact the winners directly.

For more information about these clinics and the COVID-19 vaccine, call 417-874-1211 or visit the health department’s vaccine information website.