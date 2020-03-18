Yona, the bear, enjoys a special treat at the Dickerson Park Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Dickerson Park Zoo Celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with Yona, the bear.

With Thursday (3/19/2020) beginning the first day of spring, the bears are slowly starting to wake up. The zoo announced they are open to the public and are following local and state guidelines.

Joey Powell, with the Dickerson Park Zoo, says, “Spring is officially starting on Thursday, and they are officially waking up, and as of now, we are officially open and outside, which is even better. We are still open, but of course, like everyone, we are watching the news and following the mandates from the CDC and, statewide and then locally. We’re an open airpark, and there are over fifty acres so you can spread out. We ask people to follow the guidelines. If you don’t feel well or are running a fever, please stay home. We have sanitation stations throughout the zoo. We have hand sanitizers at the petting zoo and the giraffe deck. The bathrooms are fully stocked, and we have our maintenance crew sanitizing everything throughout the day, checking for supplies, but right now, we’re open, and it’s a happy place to come and visit.”