SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Art Museum will be showcasing Yoko Ono’s art exhibit on Saturday, April 9th.

According to sgfmueum.org, Ono’s participatory exhibition, Yoko Ono: Mend Piece, is meant to propose communal mending as an act of healing.

In a seemingly simple white room, shattered cups and saucers are placed on a table. Participants are asked to mend the fragments together using common household items: twine, glue, scissors, and tape. The resulting works are displayed on nearby shelves, evidence of the power of collective action.

Mend Piece embraces the metaphor of the ancient Japanese art of Kintsugi, a technique of repairing broken or cracked pottery using brushstrokes of gold and silver, a philosophy that treats the breakage and repair as part of the object’s history

Ono is widely recognized for her pioneering conceptual art through performance, instruction, film, music, and writing.