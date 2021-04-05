Yoga studios, gyms could open at full capacity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gyms and yoga studios is hoping to function at full capacity if the Springfield City Council allows the city to move into the yellow phase.

Right now, Springfield is in the red phase, causing businesses to operate at 50% occupancy limit, due to COVID-19.

In the yellow phase, businesses like Sumits Hot Yoga in Springfield will be closer to normalcy with masking required but social distancing only recommended.

Stephanie Lewis, co-owner of Sumits Hot Yoga, had to decrease her number of yoga students from 55 to 16.

“Yoga’s a very personal practice, but the fun thing about it is we have such an amazing community, so you’re doing a very personal practice but you’re able to share that with a community of people,” said Lewis. “So I think that it’s definitely been an adjustment.”

Along with max occupancy, mass gatherings under 500 people will be allowed if City Council passes the city going into the yellow phase.