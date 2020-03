SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Ozarks Regional YMCA will be providing emergency child care, starting on Monday (3/23/2020).

This is to support medical staff and essential employees during the pandemic.

It’s $20 a day from 7 a..m to 6:30 p.m., and breakfast, lunch, and a snack will be provided.

Children will also be screened daily, including checking temperatures and answering questions regarding any new symptoms and required hand washing.

The program will last until school resumes.