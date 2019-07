BRANSON, Mo.– Water Patrol and Sea-Tow conducted a K9 demo for about 40 to 50 YMCA kids from the Hollister area at the Chateau on the Lake Marina this morning.

It was all a part of a grant through the city of Hollister.

The kids were there to learn water safety and the rules they should follow to keep from drowning.

Some of the kids who were apprehensive about getting in the water were feeling a lot more comfortable and confident after the demonstration.

