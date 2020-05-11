YMCA in Springfield now open with certain guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After nearly two months, Ozarks regional YMCA facilities are open.

This phased-in reopening begins with four facilities, including the Pat Jones YMCA in Springfield.

Some things to know before you work out:

Everyone who walks in has to sign a waiver.

The pool and locker rooms are still closed.

There are no classes on the schedule right now.

Only 90 people can be in the building at one time.

Halston Adams, the Pat Jones YMCA executive director explained what workers are doing to keep everything clean.

“Walking around our track, in different areas of our buildings, we have set up specific stations that are now manned by staff the entire length that we are open, to ensure that they are monitoring every single piece of equipment so that way when they are being used, they physically know that it is being wiped down and has been disinfected,” said Adams.

The Monett family YMCA, Cassville family YMCA, and the Dallas County YMCA also opened today.

Adams told us the timeline for the rest of the facilities is still in the works.

