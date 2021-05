SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The YMCA is bringing the fun to everyone this summer.

The new program is called Y on the Fly will host free events around Springfield beginning on Thursday, May 13.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the event will take place at Grant Beach Park and offer STEM learning, physical fitness activities, and snacks.

Organizers say moving out of the buildings will allow them to serve more neighborhoods, children, and families.

Donations from the South East Rotary Club made this program possible.