Yes, Amazon is coming to Republic; 13 signed confidentiality agreement

REPUBLIC, Mo. (News-Leader) — To the surprise of few, Amazon is coming to Republic, according to city documents released in response to a News-Leader Sunshine Law request.

I filed the request after I wrote a column last week about the city’s secrecy regarding a massive construction project underway at the Garton Business Park at East Sawyer Road and State Highway MM.

City spokesman Mike Landis wouldn’t name the company and would not even detail the size of the distribution warehouse facility being built. He told me there were confidentiality agreements involved.

Documents show that the secrecy was not the city’s idea.

Thirteen city officials signed a June 29 confidentiality agreement, according to documents provided to the News-Leader Tuesday, Oct. 27.

