WWII veteran passes away at 98 years old

GREENE COUNTY — A former Greene County commissioner and World War II veteran has passed away.

The family of Kenneth Cantrell said the 98-year-old died last night of natural causes.

Cantrell wore several hats in the Ozarks.

He served on the Greene County Commission in the 1980s when commissioners were actually called judges.

Cantrell was also a real estate agent and built houses.

His wife passed away in August.

They were married for an astonishing 79 years!

During WWII Cantrell fought against the Axis Powers in the European theater.

He has quite the war story as many of those veterans do.

Cantrell was an infantryman in the 10th Mountain Division.

He was wounded in Italy and received several medals for valor.

And while in Milan, he actually saw the body of dictator Benito Mussolini.

If you’d like to pay respects to Cantrell, his funeral service is next Wednesday, November 27.

It starts at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home east near Sunshine and 65.

The public is invited.