OZARK, Mo. – The cast of a local WWII film visited the all-American cafe for a meet and greet on March 8th.

Several actors and crew members of the upcoming film, Reveille, arrived at Cafe B-29 with applause and cheers. The actors were still in costume as they finished shooting a scene in Sparta.

The visit served as a meet and greet for the film.

Several real-life heroes came out as well. Veterans showed up at the event to meet the actors.

According to Cafe B-29’s Facebook post, the plot of Reveille is based on historical fiction. The WWII film deals with the raw moral dilemma of war from both perspectives. With attention given to every detail, the story of war and its humanity is universal. In Italy, 1943, a group of German and American forces finds themselves facing their own mortality and humanity.

Cafe B-29 is known as an old-fashioned, all-American restaurant featuring WWII memorabilia.