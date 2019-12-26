Wrongful conviction case headed to Missouri Supreme Court

ST. LOUIS, Mo (AP).– The effort to get a new trial for a man who has spent nearly 25 years in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit is headed to the Missouri Supreme Court.

A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday referred the Lamar Johnson case to the state Supreme Court.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has been seeking a new trial for Johnson, who was convicted in the 1994 killing of 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute.

But the Republican state attorney general’s office has opposed the move, arguing that Gardner lacks the authority.

