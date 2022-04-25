MANSFIELD, Mo. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office helped the Mansfield Police Department track down a man suspected in a stabbing Friday.

A Facebook post from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office said a man was stabbed, but the suspect left the area before law enforcement could get there.

Wright County deputies brought one of the office’s K9s to the scene on Roote Avenue, and K9 Mick was able to find the man who was suspected of the stabbing. The Sheriff’s Office said Trebor Hailey was hiding under a tree.

Hailey is charged with Felony Armed Criminal Action and Felony First-Degree Assault.