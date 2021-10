WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. – The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman named Brittany Williams.

According to a social media post, Williams is 5’03”, 180 pounds, blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen in a black Lexus, license plate number JF3-V8F, in the Neosho area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 417-547-7182.