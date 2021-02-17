Wrestling team clears driveways for Nixa neighbors in need

NIXA, Mo.– Members of the Nixa High School wrestling team, often known for being rough and tumble, showed a little tenderness today.

Despite the winter weather, the team gathered for a short practice but called it off early– using the rest of their time to shovel the driveways of their elderly neighbors.

Head wrestling coach, Dustin Martin, says it’s important for the students to know the value of helping those in need. “I think we have a couple of couples who have cancer…I know one lady is trying to get her second vaccination shot tomorrow, so she needed her driveway cleared so she could get out.”

Martin continued “I hope our kids, and when we’re done I’ll re-emphasize them, just take a little pride in helping out our community “

Drawing a parallel between community service and wrestling, Martin said “We don’t have thousands and thousands of fans watching us, so a lot of stuff we do in the wrestling room, we always talk about doing it because it’s the right thing to do.”

Martin told Ozarks First his team planned to shovel 24 driveways across Nixa.