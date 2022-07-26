BRANSON, Mo. — The ACO World Championship of Cornhole 17 has begun and cornholers from all around have flocked to Branson to toss their bags into the ring for the title.

“We are so excited to return to Branson for our World Championships,” wrote President and CEO of ACO Frank Geers in a press release. “Our players and their families love the activities and attractions in town, and Branson rolls out the red carpet for us every year.”

The open ceremonies for the cornhole championship began Monday, but the bags start flying Tuesday. Though registration for the world championships is closed, attendees can still compete in several walk-up registration series.

The tournament lasts until Saturday, July 30. Those who want to watch the matches live can do so at the Branson Convention Center. You can also watch the cornhole matches online or on television through several sources and streaming services.

A full schedule of the events can be found on the American Cornhole Organization’s website.