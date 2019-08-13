World Camp Day teaches students leadership skills

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Youth from across the world are in the Ozarks to participate in the International Fellowship Missouri camp.

The camp is a leadership summit for middle, high school, and college students. The students will learn new ways to grow as leaders in their communities.

The camp works to help young people establish strong roots and a solid foundation for leadership.

This year marks the first time International Fellowship Missouri is hosting over 1000 youth as part of the non-profit’s world camp.

Part of the group’s camp includes hosting outdoor night concerts for the community.

The community is invited to attend the 2019 gracias concerts on August 13 and 14 at 7:30. The concerts will be held at the former Central Bible College and are free.