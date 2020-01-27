Workshops hosted to get Springfield’s local opinion on city improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Members of the Springfield community are getting three more opportunities to have your say about the future of their city.

City officials are hosting workshops this week hoping to build on last year’s Forward SGF surveys.

The first workshop is tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at the Oasis Convention Center.

There are two workshops on Wednesday, one at 2 p.m. at the University Plaza Hotel and another at 6:30 p.m. at the Relics Event Center.

The results of these meetings will be a part of the comprehensive plan for the city of Springfield.