Workshops hosted to get Springfield’s local opinion on city improvements

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Members of the Springfield community are getting three more opportunities to have your say about the future of their city.

City officials are hosting workshops this week hoping to build on last year’s Forward SGF surveys.

The first workshop is tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at the Oasis Convention Center.

There are two workshops on Wednesday, one at 2 p.m. at the University Plaza Hotel and another at 6:30 p.m. at the Relics Event Center.

The results of these meetings will be a part of the comprehensive plan for the city of Springfield.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories