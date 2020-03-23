Working from home effectively with kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With social distancing keeping people isolated for the time being, school and work are now taking place at home.

Jordan McAdoo has worked from home for several years and says parents new to working remotely should start by establishing a plan.

“I think you’ll hear it over and over again if you’re chatting with people who’ve been working from home for a while,” said McAdoo.

Mcadoo says having a plan can help keep you on track.

“When you wake up in the morning, make sure you change clothes and have a morning routine you go through,” said McAdoo.

She says this helps switch your mind from relax mode into work mode.

Mcadoo also encourages having activities for your child that don’t require supervision.

“I like to have things set out for my four-year-old so that she can go and do them herself,” said McAdoo.

She says it’s essential to set realistic expectations. “I think it’s important to accept that things won’t always be perfect and if you need to let them watch a movie for an hour,” said McAdoo.



She says taking breaks is just as important. “It’s so special to me to be able to a 20-minute break from work and step out of my office and go and play with her for a little bit,” said McAdoo.



Remote Web Developer, Ken Soldink, echoes the importance of having a routine. “It’s easy not to give yourself breaks and just keep working because now work is at home, and home is at work the lines can kind of a blur,” said Soldink.

Soldink says he also utilizes several smartphone apps. “This allows you to essentially block sites and apps on your own and say I don’t want these to interrupt me,” said Soldink.

He says not to forget to check in with your loved ones who are more than likely working from home now too.