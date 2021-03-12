Worker shortage drives Springfield Contractors Association to revamp recruiting efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– At the beginning of March, the Springfield Contractors Association released a new website designed for schools, teenagers and parents.

The site offers programs to high school and college students, and current employees – like Dana Haase – also share their story on the site.

“Every day is different. I do a lot of coordinating with the guys on-site,” Haase said. “I problem-solve, look at the plans, coordinate the day-to-day work.”

This is Dana Haase’s sixth year working in construction.

“I get to interact with all the guys every day. I learn something new every day.”

While she enjoys her job, Megan Short with the Springfield Contractors Association says the industry faces a big need in the Ozarks.

“We really need workers,” Short said. “I mean, I can’t be any more clear than that. We need it all across the board. You can’t drive down any of the roads in Springfield and not see a construction project. Well, that requires workers. We don’t have enough manpower.”

“I think there’s definitely a misperception of construction,” Haase said. “Everyone thinks that you’re going to be hauling buckets or hauling lumber, and yeah you may do that for a little bit, but it’s not a bad profession to get in.

There’s definitely places you can go. You can move up. There’s so many opportunities, and I think people aren’t aware of the opportunities.”

Which is why Short helped create the website buildtheozarks.com.

“We wanted to have one resource that was local,” Short said. “It was local information. A local career path, Local links to colleges, apprenticeship programs.”

She says the page acts as a community resource.

“Any of our partners can have information on there. We’ve got information for parents, for high school kids, I mean it’s all of it.”

She hopes the website will prove that construction isn’t a one-dimensional job.

“I mean in healthcare, you’re not going to be a CNA forever. You’re going to have to work your way up the chain there too. We have a career path just like every other industry, we just haven’t done a very good job of telling our story.

Short says a job in construction can eventually lead to a superintendent position, senior management, or even president and CEO.

She says the industry is more promising than people think.