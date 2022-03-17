LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A three-year project by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to improve 25 bridges along Interstate 44 in southwest Missouri is set to begin in May.

According to MoDOT, seven of the bridges are mainline I-44 bridges, five are overpass bridges, and the rest are on adjacent routes. 16 of them will be replaced and nine will receive major repair work.

All work in 2022 will be in Lawrence County. MoDOT crews will replace five bridges and repair four:

Four (4) bridges on Missouri Route 97 north of Missouri 96

Two (2) bridges on Route 96 between Lawrence County Route M and I-44

Missouri Route 174 bridge over I-44 east of Mount Vernon

Lawrence County Route V bridge over Williams Creek west of Mount Vernon

Missouri Route 37 bridge over Dry Branch in Pierce City

There are approximately 10,400 bridges on the state’s highway system. Nearly 840 of them are rated as “poor” by the Federal Highway Administration.

According to the I-44 Bridge Bundle project’s website, bridges in Greene, Dallas, Jasper, and Webster County will also be replaced or repaired. The entire project will cost $43.2 million. It’s set to be completed in September of 2024.