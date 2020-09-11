WonderWorks offers educational programs for students this fall

BRANSON, Mo. — “We opened our doors for the very first time in the midst of uncertainty, but the one thing we can be certain about now is that we still know how to bring the fun and ‘edu-tainment’ to our community,” explains Brenda Dent, general manager at WonderWorks Branson. “All it takes is a little imagination of the mind.”

WonderWorks Branson is excited to launch their new programs, which include:

Homeschool Days – WonderWorks Branson is launching their Homeschool Day event this fall, which will run every weekday, September through November, while school is in session. Homeschool families will receive a reduced admission price of $12 per person or $10 per person for groups that book ahead of time. Homeschool Days offer homeschool families an exciting way to give their students a hands-on learning experience to supplement and enhance their learning programs. For more information, visit their website: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/branson/homeschool-branson/.

OZART Art Contest – WonderWorks opened with their OZART Art Contest and gallery in full bloom. The program was such a success the first time. They are doing it again. WonderWorks will be accepting submissions from student artists all semester-long beginning on September 8, 2020. This year’s theme is “Time to Think.” The winners will receive four free tickets to WonderWorks to come to see their masterpiece on display. Visit their website for information: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/branson/art-contest/

Virtual Learning Labs – All semester-long, WonderWorks will be offering Virtual Learning Labs, giving students and families a chance to boost their child’s learning experience. Topics will range from the principles of pressure, the states of matter, severe weather, the water cycle, adaptation, and more. The learning labs are WonderWorks’ way of adjusting to meet the needs of local students and families during these unprecedented times. To get more information about the virtual learning labs, visit https://www.wonderworksonline.com/branson/virtual-labs/.

“This is our first school year to connect with local students,” added Dent. “We are ready to welcome students in to learn and explore what we have to offer.”