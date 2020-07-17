Wonders of Wildlife wins “Best Aquarium” in USA Today poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium (WOW) regained their title of “America’s Best Aquarium in a USA Today poll.

The city of Springfield’s City Council and Mayor Ken McClure congratulated Johnny Morris and the team at WOW for their success.

“Wonders of Wildlife is very important to our community. It is one of our amenities that improves our quality of place and is a symbol of Springfield’s economic vitality,” said McClure. “These things are vital at all times, but especially now. I want to also thank the community for supporting Wonders of Wildlife with its votes. We have many reasons to celebrate Springfield and this is one shining example!”

Nine other aquariums, such as the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans, made it on the best aquariums list.

