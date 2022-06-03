SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Since opening in 2017, Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium has won the title of America’s Best Aquarium by USA TODAY four times.

This is the fifth award for WOW, having also won “America’s Best New Attraction” in 2017.

“We are honored by this recognition and so grateful to our guests, members and fans for their votes and support,” said noted conservationist, avid angler and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “At Wonders of Wildlife, our talented team is driven by a collective passion for conservation and educating the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts. We are very grateful to all of the countless individuals and organizations who share a strong passion for conservation. Together we hope the awareness generated by this award encourages even more people to visit and are driven to enjoy and protect the great outdoors.”

According to a WOW press release, the poll ranks the top 20 aquariums in North America. The aquarium was nominated for the contest by a panel of nationally respected travel experts as part of USA Today’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards.

Members of the public across the United States and Canada were invited to cast their vote every day during the month of May to determine a winner.

Wonders of Wildlife features an immersive design with more than 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds.