Wonders of Wildlife to reopen with restrictions for the communities safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Wonders of Wildlife announced its reopening plans today, hearing from founder Johnny Morris and other Bass Pro leaders and aquarium leaders.

WOW will reopen on Saturday May 23 after being closed for two months. WOW officials say they already have plans to honor veterans, as well as medical staff and emergency workers as soon as Springfield announces the second phase of reopening.

Here are some changes visitors can expect:

– Online reservations required to enter – can reserve up to 8 tickets

– Touchless entry and payment using digital tickets

– Sanitization and cleaning between groups – especially at hands-on stingray exhibits.

– Children’s pop up bubbles will be closed off to all visitors

– Shark dives and penguin encounters are private and by reservation only.

– Social distancing signage on floors.

– Providing PPE for staff.

Leaders say they are also working with WOW’s escalator vendor to install a UV light underneath the escalators to continually sanitize the railing.