Wonders of Wildlife is letting the public name their new monkey

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro’s Wonders of Wildlife announced a new baby monkey and is allowing the public vote on what her name would be.

The monkey is a female common marmoset and was born on Aug. 13.

Filomena and Liliana are the two names that the public gets to choose from.

“Everyone at Wonders of Wildlife is very excited about the debut of our new baby marmoset, and we can’t think of a better way to introduce her to our guests than by asking them to help us choose her name,” said Mike Daniel, curator of life sciences at Wonders of Wildlife. “Both of these names suit the baby monkey well, and we want our fans to be the deciding factor.”

The monkey’s name will be announced on the Wonders of Wildlife social media sites.

To vote on the two names, click here.