Woman shot to death in St. Louis neighborhood on Friday

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – Police say a woman has been shot to death in St. Louis’ Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood _ the third shooting death in that neighborhood in the last two weeks.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the latest shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, when a woman was shot multiple times.

Police say the woman, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Authorities have not released details on the shooting and have not announced any arrests in the case.

The woman’s death is at least the 47th homicide in St. Louis so far this year.

