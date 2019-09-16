Woman sentenced to prison after baby’s death in 2016

STONE COUNTY, Mo- A Reeds Spring woman has been sentenced to prison after her 13-month old son was found malnourished in his crib and later died.

Bambi Jackson was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jackson was sentenced to four years and five years for the two charges to be served concurrently.

In 2016 Stone County Sheriff Deputies, Reeds Spring PD and Missouri Division of Family Services investigated the death of the 13-month-old boy.

Investigators said their 13-month-old son was found severely malnourished in his crib in 2016, and later died. He weighed only 10 pounds at the time.

An autopsy was performed on the child.

