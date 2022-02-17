MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – The fourth of nine people accused in connection with the death of a woman forced into a Lawrence County well before she was shot to death was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.

Kimberly Kay Henderson, 47, of Stotts City, was originally charged with a variety of charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping, and armed criminal action. She pleaded guilty to robbery on Tuesday and was sentenced by Lawrence County Circuit Judge David Cole.

She is among those accused of the death of 27-year-old Sarah Pasco in 2020. Prosecutors say the Aurora woman was one of two forced to get in a well where they were shot. Pasco was shot in the head and died instantly. The other woman, who was also shot, hid under Pasco’s body and played dead until the man who shot her and another suspect left.

Also accused in the death is Gary Hunter, 24, of Mount Vernon, who was sentenced to 30 years for second-degree murder and five years for kidnapping; Diona Parks, 26, of Stotts City, who was sentenced to 30 years for second-degree murder and 10 years for kidnapping; and Christina Knapp, 38, of Stotts City, sentenced to 15 years for kidnapping and 10 years for robbery.

Still facing prosecution in the crime are: