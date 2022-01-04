Woman rescued by Branson firefighters after getting lost while hiking

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson firefighters helped a woman who got lost hiking in henning conservation area yesterday.

By using the map applications on her phone, a firefighter was able to figure out where she was and walk to her.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says someone in this situation should not wander around to try and look for an exit.

Ted Martin, fire chief, Branson Fire Rescue: “She did everything right. She did it by calling early for the help and not wandering for a long time out in the park system,” says Ted Martin, Fire Chief, Branson Fire Rescue.

“Yes, I know we have technology and phone apps are great and maps on phones are great, but we all know we can get to places where we don’t have phone service, and that’s where the old school stuff comes in handy,” says Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist, Missouri Department of Conservation.

Skalicky also says it’s much safer to go hiking with a group than by yourself.