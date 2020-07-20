Woman pushing baby stroller fatally shot in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a woman was fatally shot Monday while pushing a baby stroller in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri police department said in a news release that officers responding to a shooting call at 11:30 a.m. found the unresponsive woman in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw an unknown vehicle drive up and shoot the woman while she was pushing a baby in a stroller.

The baby is believed to be under a year old and did not appear to be hurt.