Woman loses thousands of dollars in gift card scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gift cards are a favorite among con artists as a tool to steal money.

One scam victim, Janet Wray, received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Apple. Wray was told she had been hacked and sent an email that appeared to be from Apple support.

The scammer had Wray go to several stores to buy gift cards. She spent more than $10,000 and gave the con artist the redemption numbers.

“It was one of those things where I absolutely could not believe I had done it,” said Wray.

The Federal Trade Commission said since 2018, Americans have lost $245 million paying off scammers with gift cards.

“Anybody that asks them to buy a gift card for any sort of business thing and read the numbers off, is running a scam, no legitimate business or government agency takes payment with gift cards,” said Steve Baker, with the Better Business Bureau.

Baker said if you buy gift cards with cash and give out the numbers, your money is gone and there is nothing you can do to get it back.