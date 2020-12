GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) identified the pedestrian who died after being hit by a tractor-trailer at Hood’s Service Center.

On Dec. 10, 2020, 45-year-old Wendy Matheny was walking around the front of the vehicle as it was beginning to drive.

Matheny was pronounced dead at the scene by Greene County medical examiner Tom Vandeburg.

MSHP said this is Troop D’s 107th fatal crash in 2020.